Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Raised to Outperform at Oddo Bhf

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Vallourec in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vallourec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

OTCMKTS:VLOWY opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.65. Vallourec has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $103.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.98.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 63.70% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $842.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Analysts forecast that Vallourec will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

