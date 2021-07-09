Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Position Reduced by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Valmont Industries worth $6,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

NYSE VMI opened at $226.80 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.10 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.29.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.33.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.