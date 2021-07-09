Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 120,873 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 630,668 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,873 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $148,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.83.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $277.42 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $280.69. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

