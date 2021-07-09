VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:BRF)

VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,200 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,122% compared to the typical daily volume of 180 call options.

Shares of BRF stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $23.14. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,832. VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $25.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 572.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 158,974 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 554.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 79,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 67,035 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,292,000.

Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap Index (the Index). The Index is a rules-based, modified market capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index consisting of publicly traded small-capitalization companies that are domiciled and primarily listed on an exchange in Brazil, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Brazil.

