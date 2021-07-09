VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.16

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.16 and last traded at $33.14, with a volume of 57260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.12.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.41.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGL)

