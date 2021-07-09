VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Purchased by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,666 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned 0.25% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $12,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $33.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,518. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $33.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

