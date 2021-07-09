VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 179.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 52,182 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,391,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after buying an additional 50,626 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 21,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 469,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3,502.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 36,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35,020 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $33.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

