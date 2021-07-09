Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $67.02 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $71.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.831 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

