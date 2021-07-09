Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.09% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $19,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $201.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.88. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $144.42 and a 12-month high of $203.63.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

