Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Boosted by Context Capital Management LLC

Context Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 166.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Context Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.15. 62,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,672. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.63 and a twelve month high of $142.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.77.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

