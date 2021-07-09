Vanilla Network (VNLA) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.21 Million

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.44 or 0.00028247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $6.21 million and $5,579.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00046308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00121359 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00163983 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,414.13 or 1.00031977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.22 or 0.00955652 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 823,368 coins and its circulating supply is 658,209 coins. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

