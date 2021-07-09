Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Shares Gap Down to $7.68

Shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.68, but opened at $7.42. Vasta Platform shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 600 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Vasta Platform in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vasta Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $606.80 million and a PE ratio of -69.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vasta Platform by 460.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 196,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 74,116 shares during the period. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 316,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 68,898 shares during the period. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vasta Platform Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSTA)
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
