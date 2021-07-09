Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Shares Gap Down to $7.68

Shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.68, but opened at $7.42. Vasta Platform shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Vasta Platform in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vasta Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $606.80 million and a PE ratio of -69.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Vasta Platform Limited will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vasta Platform by 460.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 196,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 74,116 shares during the period. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 316,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 68,898 shares during the period. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vasta Platform Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.