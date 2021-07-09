VAULT (VAULT) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. VAULT has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $1,285.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VAULT coin can now be bought for about $4.22 or 0.00012429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VAULT has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00046810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00122362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00163624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,024.88 or 1.00136952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $323.28 or 0.00951425 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 420,063 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

