Velas (VLX) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0437 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $92.78 million and $2.10 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000183 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000919 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000486 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001320 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

