Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Trading Down 2.3%

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s share price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.29 and last traded at $53.30. 2,819 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 595,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.58.

VCEL has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 662.58 and a beta of 2.08.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $2,320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,448 shares of company stock worth $3,246,879. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

