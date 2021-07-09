Veritaseum (VERI) Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Veritaseum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.63 or 0.00058151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $42.21 million and approximately $787.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00054862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.15 or 0.00897837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

VERI is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

