Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Lifted by Courage Capital Management LLC

Courage Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 5.9% of Courage Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Courage Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 23,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 83,683 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,023 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.93.

VZ stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.04. 331,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,347,534. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.75 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

