Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,936,766 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,263,303 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of Verizon Communications worth $1,101,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.6% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.93.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,152.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,347,534. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.75 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.08.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

