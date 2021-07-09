Vertcoin (VTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $255,672.00

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $30.92 million and $255,672.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001504 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,811.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,134.59 or 0.06313139 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.30 or 0.01470781 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.92 or 0.00396065 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00147903 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.43 or 0.00628265 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.18 or 0.00408672 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.91 or 0.00330983 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 60,819,272 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

