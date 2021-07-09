Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Gap Up to $18.89

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.89, but opened at $19.61. Vertex shares last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 369 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vertex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.45.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.26.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative return on equity of 64.84% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $1,580,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at $249,346.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 21,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $391,166.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,864.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 67.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,594,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 89.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 903,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after buying an additional 425,667 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

