Vesper (VSP) Price Down 20.8% This Week

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Vesper has a total market cap of $28.12 million and approximately $586,672.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vesper has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Vesper coin can now be purchased for $6.64 or 0.00019651 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00046079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00119554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00162892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,802.54 or 1.00111988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.94 or 0.00950505 BTC.

Vesper Profile

Vesper launched on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,238,178 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

