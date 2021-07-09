Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 573.20 ($7.49).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.82) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

VSVS stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) on Friday, reaching GBX 540 ($7.06). 564,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,199. Vesuvius has a 12 month low of GBX 362.80 ($4.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 595 ($7.77). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,677.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

