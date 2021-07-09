Viacoin (VIA) Trading Up 1% Over Last Week

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001274 BTC on major exchanges. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $9.96 million and approximately $153,745.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.03 or 0.00394313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008599 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000551 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,635 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

