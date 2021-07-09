ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,539 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $9,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ViacomCBS by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIACA opened at $44.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

