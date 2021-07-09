VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.21.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $30.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.49%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1,834.8% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

