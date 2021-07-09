VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Holdings Trimmed by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 74.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,954 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,409 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,448,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,703,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,687,000 after buying an additional 3,890,983 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,921,000 after buying an additional 1,386,555 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,884,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,897,000 after buying an additional 759,936 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

NYSE:VICI opened at $30.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.45. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.96.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.