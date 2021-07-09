Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) PT Raised to $27.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 17.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

VCTR stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.69. The company had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,495. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $33.51.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $212.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 28.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

