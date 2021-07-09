VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Share Price Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $65.64

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.64 and traded as low as $64.11. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $64.37, with a volume of 76,445 shares trading hands.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 144,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after buying an additional 42,450 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDC)

