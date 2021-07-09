VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Share Price Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $65.64

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.64 and traded as low as $64.11. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $64.37, with a volume of 76,445 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.64.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDC)
