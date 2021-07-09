Victrex (LON:VCT) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,648.00

Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,648 ($34.60) and last traded at GBX 2,612 ($34.13), with a volume of 13880 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,582 ($33.73).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VCT. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Victrex to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Victrex to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Victrex to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,313.33 ($30.22).

The firm has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 41.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,482.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a GBX 13.42 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Victrex’s payout ratio is 0.75%.

In related news, insider Martin Court acquired 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,164 ($28.27) per share, with a total value of £8,980.60 ($11,733.21). Also, insider Richard Armitage sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,462 ($32.17), for a total value of £31,168.92 ($40,722.39). Insiders purchased a total of 427 shares of company stock valued at $927,370 over the last 90 days.

Victrex Company Profile (LON:VCT)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

