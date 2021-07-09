VideoCoin (VID) Price Tops $0.18

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 9th. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VideoCoin has a market cap of $28.29 million and approximately $26,756.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 87.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 6,001.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00086113 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00039842 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,289,646 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

