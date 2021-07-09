Vidulum (VDL) Price Down 31.4% This Week

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $150,434.27 and approximately $349.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001770 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

