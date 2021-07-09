VIDY Market Cap Reaches $19.55 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 9th. VIDY has a total market cap of $19.55 million and approximately $411,746.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, VIDY has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00055306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.92 or 0.00899822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005207 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

