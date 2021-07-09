VIG (VIG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,615.00

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 9th. VIG has a total market capitalization of $788,529.48 and $1,615.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIG has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. One VIG coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000092 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000580 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 883,858,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

