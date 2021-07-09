Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Shares Bought by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) by 101.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,243 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 0.67% of Vincerx Pharma worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINC. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter valued at $90,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter valued at $347,000. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrew I. Mcdonald purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $247,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tom C. Thomas bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $25,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,466.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.14). Equities analysts predict that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

