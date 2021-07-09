Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYBBF. Investec upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Virgin Money UK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYBBF opened at $2.80 on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.