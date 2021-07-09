Virtue Poker (VPP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31,895.00

Virtue Poker (CURRENCY:VPP) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Virtue Poker has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $31,895.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Virtue Poker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0957 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Virtue Poker has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00046514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00121443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00163584 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,800.30 or 0.99716198 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.91 or 0.00946736 BTC.

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,504,255 coins. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtue Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtue Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Virtue Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

