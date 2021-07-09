Vitae Reaches Market Cap of $4.23 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. Vitae has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and $9,055.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Vitae Profile

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Buying and Selling Vitae

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

