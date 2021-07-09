Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock Price Down 2%

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)’s stock price fell 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.61 and last traded at $19.61. 1,702 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 335,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

VITL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.61 million and a P/E ratio of 77.65.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.22%.

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 13,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $294,206.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $9,975,284.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,909 shares of company stock valued at $12,381,341 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VITL. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Vital Farms by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

