VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,685 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $334,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,298 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in VMware by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VMware by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,225,066,000 after acquiring an additional 685,847 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in VMware by 314.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $62,617,000 after acquiring an additional 315,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its position in VMware by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $907,678,000 after acquiring an additional 273,625 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.07.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $158.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $413,467.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,168,080.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $208,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,323 shares of company stock worth $7,605,903 in the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

