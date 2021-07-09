Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) shares traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.24 and last traded at $19.26. 747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 135,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vor Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.16. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOR. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $479,314,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $288,444,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $49,706,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $46,318,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $35,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

