VouchForMe Reaches Market Capitalization of $187,229.54 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $187,229.54 and approximately $4.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. One VouchForMe coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe (IPL) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

