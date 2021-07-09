W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,198 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $76.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.68 and a 52 week high of $78.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.79.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 88.61%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WPC. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

