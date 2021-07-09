W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger comprises about 1.2% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

GWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.33.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $6.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $456.49. 1,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $454.59. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.50 and a 12 month high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.