Wagerr Market Cap Achieves $7.00 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $7.00 million and $3,989.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wagerr has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008155 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00009843 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.33 or 0.00419537 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 219,880,902 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

