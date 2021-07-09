Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Boosted by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,825 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,360,351 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $139.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $391.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.95 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.90.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

