Waltonchain (WTC) Price Hits $0.54 on Exchanges

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $42.05 million and $2.45 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,174.78 or 0.06371704 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00150369 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,042,719 coins and its circulating supply is 77,321,687 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.