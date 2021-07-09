Wanchain Achieves Market Capitalization of $112.56 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $112.56 million and $2.54 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00037134 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00267180 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00036919 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006218 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00013125 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,305,527 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

