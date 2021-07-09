Warburg Research Reiterates €103.00 Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €103.00 ($121.18) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Daimler in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €92.14 ($108.40).

Get Daimler alerts:

Daimler stock opened at €70.73 ($83.21) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08. The company has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.67. Daimler has a 12 month low of €35.32 ($41.55) and a 12 month high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €76.27.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.