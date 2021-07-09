Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMG shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of WMG opened at $36.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion and a PE ratio of -57.22. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.48.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Warner Music Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,870.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 48.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

