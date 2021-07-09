Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 701,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,774,000 after buying an additional 77,383 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $767,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,903,686. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,331 shares of company stock valued at $19,433,162 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management stock opened at $142.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.44. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.95 and a 52 week high of $144.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

